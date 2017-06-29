Quantcast

ACLU of Md. files suits challenging confidentiality clauses in police settlements

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 29, 2017

The practices of prohibiting plaintiffs in police misconduct lawsuits from speaking critically of police as a condition of receiving settlements and otherwise shielding records of the agreements are being challenged in two lawsuits. The cases, announced Thursday by the ACLU of Maryland, challenge policies in Baltimore city and Salisbury. “This is a coordinated effort to take ...

