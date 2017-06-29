Quantcast

Amid national $15 discussions, minimum wage increases in Md. continue

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter June 29, 2017

While Maryland implements the next incremental increase in the statewide minimum wage Saturday, business leaders remain wary of its effects and discussion of a $15 minimum wage. The state’s minimum wage will increase from $8.75 to $9.25 an hour as it incrementally rises to $10.10 next year. Montgomery County will also increase its minimum wage from ...

