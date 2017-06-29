Five Baltimore principals honored at Heart of the School Awards

Five standout principals from Baltimore City Public Schools were recognized for their exceptional leadership and innovation during the second annual Heart of the School Awards May 22 at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore.

Honored for their excellence in education were Roxanne Forr, Cecil Elementary; Crystal Harden-Lindsey, Green Street Academy; Samuel Rather II, Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary; Christophe Turk, George Washington Elementary; and Tammatha Woodhouse, Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood Alternative High School.

The awards were presented by the nonprofit Fund for Educational Excellence in conjunction with the Baltimore City Public Schools.

