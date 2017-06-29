Five Baltimore principals honored at Heart of the School Awards

From left, Shanaysha Sauls, left, executive director of the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women; Paul Wolman; Larry Rivitz, a senior adviser with Green Street Academy; Courtney Cass, the executive director of Teach For America – Baltimore; and Roger Schulman, president and CEO, The Fund for Educational Excellence, pose for a photo during the second annual Heart of the School Awards. (Photo courtesy of The Fund For Educational Excellence)
From left, Roger Shaw, an administrator with Baltimore City Public Schools; Laura Weeldreyer, the chief program officer at Johns Hopkins Center for the Social Organization of Schools; and Lisa Bishop, a grants officer with the Corporation for National And Community Service, were in the crowd at the Hippodrome Theater. (Photo courtesy of The Fund For Educational Excellence)
From left, Amy Wilson, director of Learning Communities with Teach for America – Baltimore; Wyatt Oroke, a teacher with the National Academy Foundation School; and Sonya Kannam, a librarian at Hamstead Hill Elementary, were all smiles at the second annual Heart of the School Awards. (Photo courtesy of The Fund For Educational Excellence)
From left, Christophe Turk, the principal at James McHenry Elementary/Middle School; Tina Hike-Hubbard, senior director at Mid-Atlantic Enterprise Community Partners; and Cheryl Casciani, the director of neighborhood sustainability with the Baltimore Community Foundation, attended the second annual Heart of the School Awards. (Photo courtesy of The Fund For Educational Excellence)
From left, Michelle Harris Bondima, the statewide director of the Community College Leadership Doctorate Program at Morgan State University; Peter Kannam, the managing partner at America Achieves; and DeRay Mckesson, the interim chief of human capital with Baltimore City Schools, enjoy the evening at the Hippodrome Theater. (Photo courtesy of The Fund For Educational Excellence)
From left, Arundel Elementary/Middle School colleagues Lisa Calcchia, an educational associate/FCE lead; Principal Rochelle Machado; and Kellie Brown, a community school coordinator, with the Arundel Elementary/Middle School, take time for a photo during the second annual Heart of the School Awards. (Photo courtesy of The Fund For Educational Excellence)
From left, Dorothy Wolman; Emeralde Manko, a visual arts teacher at Gwynns Falls Elementary; Joe Manko, the principal of Liberty Elementary School; and Denise Ashley, the principal of Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School helped honor their colleagues during the second annual Heart of the School Awards. (Photo courtesy of The Fund For Educational Excellence)
From left, Taylor Stewart, the Baltimore regional director for Leadership for Educational Equity; Tom Stewart, vice president of KOFA Public Affairs; and Alan Dunklow, the assistant attorney general at Office of the Attorney General, Maryland State Department of Education, enjoyed the festivities at the Hippodrome Theater. (Photo courtesy of The Fund For Educational Excellence)
Roger Schulman, far left, president and CEO of the Fund for Educational Excellence, stands with the five principals honored at the second annual Heart of the School Awards. Honored at the event were, from left, Crystal Harden-Lindsey, Green Street Academy; Christophe Turk, George Washington Elementary; Samuel Rather II, Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary; Roxanne Forr, Cecil Elementary School; and Tammatha Woodhouse, Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood Alternative High School. (Photo courtesy of The Fund For Educational Excellence)
Five standout principals from Baltimore City Public Schools were recognized for their exceptional leadership and innovation during the second annual Heart of the School Awards May 22 at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore.
Honored for their excellence in education were Roxanne Forr, Cecil Elementary; Crystal Harden-Lindsey, Green Street Academy; Samuel Rather II, Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary; Christophe Turk, George Washington Elementary; and Tammatha Woodhouse, Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood Alternative High School.
The awards were presented by the nonprofit Fund for Educational Excellence in conjunction with the Baltimore City Public Schools.
To submit photos for The Business Album, email swallace@thedailyrecord.com.
congratulations!