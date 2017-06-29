Kelly Cantley | Bozzuto Construction

Kelly Cantley, the senior vice president of business development for Bozzuto Construction Company, has been named to the board of directors with the Women’s Housing Coalition.

Cantley leads and oversees the development of new business opportunities. Involved with every aspect of the acquisition, planning, and implementation of new work, Kelly serves as a liaison between preconstruction, operations, and clients to ensure clients’ needs are met from project conception to completion.

