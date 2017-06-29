Quantcast

GOP challenge to Md. congressional district may have to await Supreme Court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 29, 2017

A Republican court challenge to a solidly Democratic congressional district in Maryland might have to await a Supreme Court decision on whether GOP lawmakers in Wisconsin drew legislative districts so contrary to the state’s political breakdown that they violated the constitutional rights of Democratic voters. A U.S. District Court panel in Baltimore on Wednesday ordered the ...

