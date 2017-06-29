Quantcast

Graduation speeches to live by

By: Steven I. Platt June 29, 2017

In the spirit of the season for soaring rhetoric and sometimes-pious or even self-serving bland admonitions provided free of charge (I hope) at high school and college graduation ceremonies, I offer two commencement addresses I consider among “the best and the brightest” (in honor of the late David Halberstam). For all you law school graduates, fellow ...
To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo