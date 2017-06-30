Quantcast

Austrian court upholds government seizure of Hitler house

By: Associated Press June 30, 2017

VIENNA  — Austria's highest court on Friday ruled the government was within its rights to seize the house where Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler was born in 1889 after its owner refused to sell it, saying the move was needed to give the state full control over plans to reduce its attraction for neo-Nazis. The Constitutional Court ...

