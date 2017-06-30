Quantcast

John Hopkins University to offer paid parental leave

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter June 30, 2017

Employees of Johns Hopkins University will receive paid parental leave with a new policy set to take effect Saturday, July 1. Under the policy, employees will receive four weeks of paid leave after a new child is born and mothers who give birth will receive an additional six weeks of recovery leave.  The policy will apply to ...

