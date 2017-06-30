Kevin Conklin and Dr. Ed Perl | Mt. Washington Pediatric Foundation

The Mt. Washington Pediatric Foundation, Inc., an advisory board of Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, announced that Kevin Conklin, patient parent and vice president of operations at Pandora Americas and Ed Perl, M.D., F.A.A.P., were confirmed at the hospital’s board of trustees’ annual meeting.

Conklin has more than 15 years of experience in operations management. He joined Pandora Americas in 2011 after serving as the director of distribution and logistics for The Clorox Company’s Burt’s Bees division. He has also worked for Office Depot as a senior director of supply chain operations, training and engineering. Conklin is a patient parent and recently sponsored the hospital’s fourth annual Storybook Gala.

Perl has been a practicing pediatrician since 1977. He earned his medical degree from University of Maryland School of Medicine and is a member of the American Board of Pediatrics. He is acting president and pediatrician at the Carroll Pediatric Center in Sykesville and serves as president of the Eldersburg Medical Center Limited Partnership. Perl is also very active in his community and has served on various committees, including the Maimonides Society of The Associated Jewish Charities.

