Quantcast

Cardin to join small business discussion

By: Associated Press June 30, 2017

ODENTON — Sen. Ben Cardin is joining a discussion about connections between federal issues and local small business success in Maryland. Cardin will join small business owners for the discussion on Friday in Odenton. Cardin, a Democrat, is a member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. He also will hear from business owners on issues ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo