MVLS attorneys honored with Pro Bono Service Awards

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2017

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, the largest pro bono provider of civil legal services to low-income Marylanders, congratulated its volunteer attorneys and program partners who received Pro Bono Service Awards during the Pro Bono Resource Center’s award ceremony during the Maryland State Bar Association’s annual meeting June 17 in Ocean City. The MVLS Volunteer Attorney and Program ...

