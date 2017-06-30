Quantcast

Name change links Md. office to small business community

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2017

The Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs has been renamed the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs, state officials announced Friday. The name change, brought on by legislation passed during the 2017 session of the Maryland General Assembly, will clarify the office’s focus of working exclusively with small businesses and helps connect these businesses ...

