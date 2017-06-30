OFFICE MANAGER/ BOOKEEPER

AND PT LEGAL SECRETARY

OFFICE MANAGER/BOOKEEPER — Annapolis law firm has a position available for office manager/bookkeeper – possible PT or FT. Law firm experience, QuickBooks and Timeslips expertise are REQUIRED. Position responsible for staffing management, payroll tracking and coordinating with vendors (IT, computers, office equipment, services, employee benefits, etc.). Bookkeeping tasks include firm’s accounts payable activities, banking, financial recordkeeping, account reconciliation, coordinating time tracking, monthly billing and report generation for firm management. Please submit résumé with salary requirements to agorski@richlaw.com

PT SECRETARY for Sr. PARTNER. – Annapolis law firm has a position available for PT legal secretary for Sr. Partner. Position requires 5+ years of litigation experience and excellent organizational skills – shorthand and/or speed writing a MUST. Position supports attorney on legal and administrative tasks – scheduling and calendaring meetings, calls and court appearances, accurate tracking of billable time, file management, creating, editing, and proofreading documents and correspondence, mailing/e-filing. Also, must have the ability to meet deadlines and proficiency in Microsoft Office and Timeslips. Please submit résumé with salary requirements to agorski@richlaw.com