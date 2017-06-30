Quantcast

Report: Suburban Maryland ripe for hotel investment

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 30, 2017

Investors looking to snatch up hotels should consider entering or increasing their stakes in the suburban Maryland market around D.C., according to a recent report. Online commercial real estate auction site Ten-X predicts continued strong occupancies and a capitalization rate outpacing the national average as indicators the market is a good bet for investors. “Suburban Maryland’s hotel ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo