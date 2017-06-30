Quantcast

Some Baltimore McDonald’s now deliver, thanks to UberEATS

By: Christine Condon June 30, 2017

As of Monday, 44 Baltimore-area McDonald’s restaurants offer UberEATS delivery. Customers can order any McDonald’s menu item (with the exception of soft-serve ice cream cones) from their Uber rider account, the UberEATS app, or the UberEATS website. They will have to pay UberEATS’s booking fee, however. “McDonald's is one of the most frequently searched for options through ...

