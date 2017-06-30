Quantcast

TEDCO awards $750K grant to TissueGene

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2017

TissueGene Inc., a Rockville-based regenerative medicine company, announced Friday it has received a $750,000 grant from the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) through the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund for its gene therapy work on degenerative arthritis. The clinical grant is to be used for conducting clinical trials in Maryland using cell therapy. The money is part of Accelerating ...

