Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Md. minimum-wage workers get a pay bump; DLA Piper falls prey to cyberattack

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2017

Minimum-wage workers in Maryland woke up Saturday with a little more for their pockets while DLA Piper got a firsthand look this week at the vulnerabilities of law firms to cyberattacks. Business writer Tim Curtis reported Thursday that while Maryland implements the next incremental increase in the statewide minimum wage for workers today business leaders remain wary ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo