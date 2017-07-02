Quantcast

30 years in, Offit Kurman continues to think big

Law firm’s founders look back, discuss plans for future growth

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 2, 2017

The law firm's three founding partners on the firm’s growth, the lessons they’ve learned along the way and the state of the practice of law

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo