100-year-old Floors Etc. opens new Timonium outlet

Floors Etc., one of Baltimore area’s oldest family-run businesses, has a new headquarters. Their new 100,000 square-foot digs in Timonium include a showroom that boasts everything from water jets to a rug customization room, as well as warehouse and office space. Co-owner Isaac Rosenberg calls it “the most unique showroom in Maryland.” The flooring company, which is ...