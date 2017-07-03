Quantcast

100-year-old Floors Etc. opens new Timonium outlet

By: Christine Condon July 3, 2017

Floors Etc., one of Baltimore area’s oldest family-run businesses, has a new headquarters. Their new 100,000 square-foot digs in Timonium include a showroom that boasts everything from water jets to a rug customization room, as well as warehouse and office space. Co-owner Isaac Rosenberg calls it “the most unique showroom in Maryland.” The flooring company, which is ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo