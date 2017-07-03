Amitis Darabnia | Hyatt & Weber

Amitis Darabnia has joined Hyatt & Weber as an associate in the firm’s commercial litigation and employment law practices.

Amitis works on cases involving trade secret protection, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, asset purchase agreements, consulting agreements, fraud, the enforceability of arbitration awards, complex conflict of laws and jurisdictional issues and issues of public policy, among other matters.

