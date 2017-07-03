Quantcast

Should judiciary limit PACER access to protect informants?

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Pat Murphy July 3, 2017

BOSTON — Startling numbers on retaliation against informants and government witnesses have the federal judiciary pondering whether to limit public access to criminal dockets on PACER. In a recent survey of federal judges, prosecutors, public defenders and probation officers quantifying retaliation against those who cooperate with the government in criminal cases, respondents reported 571 cases involving people ...

