Jonathan Stimson | Heritage Financial Consultants

Jonathan Stimson has been hired as a planner assistant at Heritage Financial Consultant LLC. In this role, Stimson will work with the firm’s financial planners that need assistance with life, disability and long term care insurance services, and will help carry out the application process for clients to obtain this insurance.

Stimson is a graduate of Towson University where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance. He currently volunteers at Ortus Academy, which is a local nonprofit dedicated to teaching financial responsibility and awareness to young students in the greater Baltimore area. Heritage Financial Consultants, LLC is not an affiliate of Lincoln Financial Advisors, a broker/dealer (member SIPC) and registered investment adviser.

