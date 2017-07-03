Quantcast

Lockheed’s Sikorsky signs multi-billion contract for U.S. Army helicopters

By: Daily Record Staff July 3, 2017

The U.S. government and Sikorsky, a company of Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin, signed a five-year contract Monday for 257 H-60 Black Hawk helicopters to be delivered to the U.S. Army and foreign military sales customers in a deal that could be worth as much as $5.2 billion. The "Multi-Year IX" contract for UH-60M Black Hawk and HH-60M ...

