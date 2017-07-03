Louis J. Kousouris III, Christie Walsh-Myers, Jennifer Dorsch and Jennifer Rothenberger | The Baltimore Station.

Louis J. Kousouris III was named president, Christie Walsh-Myers was named vice president, Jennifer Dorsch was named treasurer and Jennifer Rothenberger was named secretary with The Baltimore Station.

Kousouris is an account executive with the real estate and investment management firm JLL. As a West Point graduate and veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Lou is honored to lead The Baltimore Station’s board.

Walsh-Myers brings over 20 years experience in retail and events management. Christie also serves on The Baltimore Station’s Fund Development Committee and is the chair of its fall fundraiser Stars, Stripes and Chow.

Dorsch brings more than 20 years of finance experience in health care, real estate, manufacturing and nonprofits. She joins The Baltimore Station fueled by a longtime commitment to the military and helping veterans.

Rothenberger joins the board after spending years as a volunteer and helping to coordinate Fortego’s corporate sponsorships of its fundraising events. She also chaired its signature fundraising event Homerun for Recovery, which in 2017 raised a record $150,000.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.