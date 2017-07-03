Quantcast

Md. cybersecurity council urges more state investment to combat attacks

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter July 3, 2017

Maryland has made progress in improving its cybersecurity environment but must do more to invest as cyberattacks increase, the first full report by the state’s cybersecurity council said. Coming on the heels of Russia’s cyberattack on the U.S. election and multiple widespread ransomware attacks this year, among other high-profile cyberattacks, the Maryland Cybersecurity Activities Council Report ...

