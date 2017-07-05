Andrew Shaffer | Heritage Financial Consultants

Andrew Shaffer has been hired as a client relationship manager for Heritage Financial Consultants’ adviser Tom Spray-Fry.

In this role, Shaffer will work closely with the financial planning team to manage relationships with clients including scheduling appointments, developing meeting agendas, preparing meeting summaries, developing comprehensive financial plans and more.

Shaffer recently graduated Towson University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, concentrating in finance. He currently volunteers with Ortus Academy, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching financial responsibility and awareness to young students in the greater Baltimore area.

Shaffer is a registered representative and supports Spray-Fry who is a registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp., a broker/dealer, and registered investment adviser.

