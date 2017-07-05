Appellate court: NC judge overreached by changing $1 verdict to $500K

Share this: Email

RALEIGH, N.C. – A veteran Henderson County judge overreached when he amended a jury verdict awarding $1 in a wrongful death medical malpractice suit and entered a substitute judgment of more than $500,000, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. Jurors initially awarded the estate of Pamela Justus, who died after having spinal surgeries and ...