Appellate court: NC judge overreached by changing $1 verdict to $500K

Ordering a new trial the appropriate remedy, panel says of wrongful death med-mal suit

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Phillip Bantz July 5, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. –  A veteran Henderson County judge overreached when he amended a jury verdict awarding $1 in a wrongful death medical malpractice suit and entered a substitute judgment of more than $500,000, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. Jurors initially awarded the estate of Pamela Justus, who died after having spinal surgeries and ...

