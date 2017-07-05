Quantcast

Baltimore business officials concerned after immigration inquiry sends employees packing

By: Christine Condon July 5, 2017

Hispanic and other Maryland business leaders are expressing concern after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement inquiry led 30 employees of The BoatHouse in Canton to resign last month. ICE requested the restaurant's I-9 forms, which require employees to provide identification and proof of employment eligibility. Employees cannot knowingly hire someone who fail to provide this documentation. ...

