Quantcast

A second bite at the apple

By: Commentary: Barry F. Rosen and Justin P. Katz July 5, 2017

It is often said that when a party files a lawsuit, he or she is not entitled to more than one “bite at the apple.” Indeed, in most cases, aggrieved parties are precluded from bringing multiple rounds of litigation against the same person for claims arising out of the same incident.  However, a recent Maryland ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo