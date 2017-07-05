Dan Brenner | Weber Shandwick

Dan Brenner has been promoted to vice president, digital in the Baltimore office of Weber Shandwick, a global communications firm.

With a decade of experience in web design, consulting and digital management, Brenner has led digital campaigns and projects for North American clients of Weber Shandwick since 2011. He has provided digital communications strategy, platform solutions and program leadership in the health care, government, food, energy, transportation and technology sectors.

His clients have included BWI Marshall Airport, Constellation, BGE, National Education Association, Maryland Health Benefit Exchange and numerous other corporations and associations.

