Quantcast

EEOC suing janitorial service company for racial discrimination

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 5, 2017

A national company that provides janitorial services to more than 200 entities in Maryland is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly engaging in discriminatory practices against African Americans. Florida-based Diversified Maintenance Systems LLC showed an “ongoing pattern” of discrimination against African Americans by refusing to hire job applicants of that race for custodian, lead custodian or ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo