Hundreds wine and dine at Mercy LIVE! gala fundraiser

From left, John T. Campbell, MD, the director of research at The Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction; Michele R. DeMusis, MD; Clifford L. Jeng, MD. medical director of The Institute for Foot and Ankle Reconstruction; Rhoda W. Jeng; Heidi Nanavati; Vipul Nanavati, MD, director of The Shoulder, Elbow, Wrist and Hand Center, enjoy their time at the Mercy LIVE! fundraiser at the Baltimore Harborplace Hotel. (Photo courtesy of Mercy Medical Center)
Dr. Selina Briggs, left, and Damion Briggs, president of U.R. Solutions Inc., attended the Mercy LIVE! fundraiser at the Baltimore Harborplace Hotel. (Photo courtesy of Mercy Medical Center)
Jessica Mertz, PT, DPT, left, a physical therapist with ATI Physical Therapy; and Tony Pomponi, vice president of operations with ATI Physical Therapy, are all smiles at the Mercy LIVE! fundraiser at the Baltimore Harborplace Hotel. (Photo courtesy of Mercy Medical Center)
Brian R. Ott, left, a division vice president with The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company and his wife, Karyn Ott, center, pose for a photo with Sister Helen Amos, RSM at the Mercy LIVE! fundraiser at the Baltimore Harborplace Hotel. (Photo courtesy of Mercy Medical Center)
From left, Pam Moss; Robert Moss, MD; Mark Green, president of Centerline Construction Company and his wife, Francesca Siciliano, enjoy their night at the Mercy LIVE! fundraiser at the Baltimore Harborplace Hotel. (Photo courtesy of Mercy Medical Center)
Dr. Leslie Wilson, left, with the Office of the Presidential Scholar at Towson University; and Courtney Wilson, director of the B&O Railroad Museum, speak to audience members at the Mercy LIVE! fundraiser at the Baltimore Harborplace Hotel. (Photo courtesy of Mercy Medical Center)
From left, Sureia Ahmed, a key account executive with LabCorp; Betsy Lewis, an associate vice president of business development at LabCorp, and her husband, Dave Lewis, attended the Mercy LIVE! fundraiser at the Baltimore Harborplace Hotel. (Photo courtesy of Mercy Medical Center)
A festive crowd of 629 people decked out in cocktail attire gathered at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel June 3 to enjoy the Mercy LIVE! – A Baltimore Block Party gala fundraiser to benefit Mercy Medical Center.
The lively gathering enjoyed a seated dinner featuring classic Baltimore dishes, local brews and other libations and a dessert reception filled with local favorites as well as live music from the Rollex Band while helping out Mercy’s traditional gala, benefitting Mercy Medical Center’s mission of healing and service.
Guest speakers at the event included Sister Helen Amos, RSM, executive chair of Mercy Board of Trustees; Thomas R. Mullen, president and CEO of Mercy Health Services at Mercy Medical Center; Courtney Wilson, and his wife, Leslie Wilson, Ph.D., a Mercy patient; Michelle Cole and William H. Cole IV, both Mercy patients; and Stephen M. Schenkel, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at Mercy Medical Center.
