Hundreds wine and dine at Mercy LIVE! gala fundraiser

A festive crowd of 629 people decked out in cocktail attire gathered at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel June 3 to enjoy the Mercy LIVE! – A Baltimore Block Party gala fundraiser to benefit Mercy Medical Center.

The lively gathering enjoyed a seated dinner featuring classic Baltimore dishes, local brews and other libations and a dessert reception filled with local favorites as well as live music from the Rollex Band while helping out Mercy’s traditional gala, benefitting Mercy Medical Center’s mission of healing and service.

Guest speakers at the event included Sister Helen Amos, RSM, executive chair of Mercy Board of Trustees; Thomas R. Mullen, president and CEO of Mercy Health Services at Mercy Medical Center; Courtney Wilson, and his wife, Leslie Wilson, Ph.D., a Mercy patient; Michelle Cole and William H. Cole IV, both Mercy patients; and Stephen M. Schenkel, M.D., chair of emergency medicine at Mercy Medical Center.

