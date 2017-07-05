Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – July 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 5, 2017

Court of Appeals   Criminal Procedure, Post-conviction DNA testing: In denying defendant’s petition for DNA testing, circuit court applied the incorrect legal standard in ruling that there was not a “substantial possibility” that DNA testing of the requested items would “change the verdict” because, under §8-201 of the Criminal Procedure Article, persons convicted of crimes of violence ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo