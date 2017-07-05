Quantcast

Leadership Baltimore County graduates Class of 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 5, 2017

Leadership Baltimore County graduated its 2017 class of 40 community-centered leaders into its ranks during a ceremony June 8 at T. Rowe Price's Owings Mills Complex. Graduates and their guests were among the 120 people in attendance where they enjoyed networking opportunities on the outdoor patio, dined on crab cakes and listened to Goucher President Dr. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo