Md. election officials ask board to rectify $1.6M mistake

Elections official says contract had greatly underestimated salary costs

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 5, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — State election officials told the Board of Public Works Wednesday that they had underestimated by $1.6 million the cost of maintaining Maryland's voting system. The board, minus Treasurer Nancy Kopp, who was not in attendance, voted 2-0 to approve the contract modification, largely to cover the cost of four employees whose salaries were underestimated ...

