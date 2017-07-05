Quantcast

A look inside Ohio’s lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

By: Associated Press Efthimios Parasidis, The Ohio State University July 5, 2017

Ohio made headlines when it became the second state to file a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers on May 31. The suit names Purdue Pharma, Endo Health Solutions, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and subsidiary Cephalon, Johnson & Johnson and subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Allergan. Ohio’s legal theory is based on a straightforward and compelling argument: The state and its citizens have suffered ...

