A look inside Ohio’s lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

Ohio made headlines when it became the second state to file a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers on May 31. The suit names Purdue Pharma, Endo Health Solutions, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and subsidiary Cephalon, Johnson & Johnson and subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Allergan. Ohio’s legal theory is based on a straightforward and compelling argument: The state and its citizens have suffered ...