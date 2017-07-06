Davis honored by American Bar Association

Weeks before he becomes Baltimore’s top lawyer, Andre M. Davis will receive national recognition for his impact on the justice system.

Davis, a senior judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, was named Thursday as the 2017 recipient of the John Marshall Award, presented by the American Bar Association Judicial Division and the Standing Committee on the American Judicial System. The award honors those “responsible for extraordinary improvement to the administration of justice in the categories of judicial independence, justice system reform or public awareness about the justice system,” according to the ABA.

Past recipients include Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and former governor Tom Ridge of Pennsylvania.

Davis, a Baltimore native, was chosen for “increasing public awareness of the justice system and promoting judicial reform and independence – in the United States and around the world,” according to the ABA, noting his hosting of foreign judicial delegations and traveling overseas to meet with his counterparts in other countries. Davis also spent more than 20 years on the faculty of the National Judicial College, helping members of the bench across America learn more about civil and criminal procedure.

Davis, who will become Baltimore city solicitor Aug. 31, will receive the award Aug. 11 at the ABA’s annual meeting in New York.