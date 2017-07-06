Benjamin S. Wechsler | Linowes & Blocher

Benjamin S. Wechsler, a partner with the Annapolis office of Linowes & Blocher LLP where he practices real estate and environmental law, has been named chair of the Chesapeake Bay Trust Board of Trustees.

Wechsler’s practice focuses on the county, state and federal laws that guide the use and development of real property consistent with environmental, natural resource, and planning objectives. He advises an array of real estate developers, institutional land owners, individuals, renewable energy developers, and not-for-profit clients in both traditional and “green” development efforts across the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

