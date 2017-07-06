Quantcast

Coyle to leave Maryland Hospital Association

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter July 6, 2017

Maryland Hospital Association President and CEO Carmela Coyle will step down from her job this fall to take the same position with the California Hospital Association, the Maryland group announced Thursday. Coyle has served as president and CEO of the hospital association since 2008. During her tenure, the state rolled its Medicare waiver program into the ...

