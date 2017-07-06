Quantcast

Trade group challenges Md. drug price gouging law

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 6, 2017

Maryland’s first-in-the-nation law seeking to eliminate price gouging by makers of generic pharmaceuticals has been challenged by the manufacturers, who claim the law is discriminatory and an unconstitutional overreach. House Bill 631, which passed both chambers of the General Assembly with bipartisan support and veto-proof majorities, became law in June without the signature of Gov. Larry Hogan, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo