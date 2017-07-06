Trade group challenges Md. drug price gouging law

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Maryland’s first-in-the-nation law seeking to eliminate price gouging by makers of generic pharmaceuticals has been challenged by the manufacturers, who claim the law is discriminatory and an unconstitutional overreach. House Bill 631, which passed both chambers of the General Assembly with bipartisan support and veto-proof majorities, became law in June without the signature of Gov. Larry Hogan, ...