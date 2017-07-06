Quantcast

Earle K. Shawe, pioneer in labor law, dies at 104

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 6, 2017

Baltimore labor attorney Earle K. Shawe, founder of Shawe Rosenthal LLP and one of the first attorneys on the National Labor Relations Board, died June 30. He was 104. Known for his acumen as a trial attorney, Shawe was on the frontlines of the development of modern labor law in the 1930s. He worked at Shawe ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo