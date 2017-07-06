Earle K. Shawe, pioneer in labor law, dies at 104

Share this: Email

Baltimore labor attorney Earle K. Shawe, founder of Shawe Rosenthal LLP and one of the first attorneys on the National Labor Relations Board, died June 30. He was 104. Known for his acumen as a trial attorney, Shawe was on the frontlines of the development of modern labor law in the 1930s. He worked at Shawe ...