Frosh joins AGs seeking enforcement of student loan Borrower Defense Rule

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter July 6, 2017

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined 17 other state attorneys general in a lawsuit to force the Department of Education to enforce the Borrower Defense Rule. That rule would make it easier for students who attend for-profit colleges using federal loans to have that debt forgiven if they can prove the school defrauded them. It was put into ...

