Md. biotech firm to get European patent on leukemia drug candidate

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2017

A Maryland biotechnology company focused on cancer and sickle cell disease is set to receive a patent in Europe. The European Patent Office told GlycoMimetics Inc., which is based in Rockville, that it plans to grant a patent related to its drug candidate GMI-1271. The drug candidate is being evaluated in an ongoing phase 1 and 2 clinical ...

