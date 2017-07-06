Trump’s presidential salary to help Md. battlefield projects

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



SHARPSBURG — President Donald Trump's salary, which he promised to give away, will go toward two restoration projects at Antietam National Battlefield in Maryland. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke made the announcement Wednesday at Antietam. He says Trump's first quarter salary donation is $78,333, and $22,000 was pledged by an anonymous donor. The donation will restore ...