Quantcast

Man who threw bedbugs at Maine municipal office is charged

By: Associated Press July 6, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine — Authorities say a man who threw a cup of bedbugs onto a counter at the municipal office building in Augusta, Maine, has been charged with two misdemeanors. The city manager said the building had to be sprayed for bedbugs. About 100 of them scattered on June 2, and the facility had to be ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo