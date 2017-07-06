Quantcast

Suburban Maryland office market holds steady

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 6, 2017

The suburban Maryland office market started the year off hot, but slowed in the second quarter of the year, according to a recent report. Newmark Knight Frank’s report of the sector’s performance in the second quarter of 2017 attributes the hot start of the year to tech education firm 2U Inc. moving and expanding its headquarters ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo