Washington group presses to halt Trump panel voter data round up

By: Bloomberg Andrew Harris July 6, 2017

President Donald Trump’s election integrity commission should be allowed to collect voter information, the administration argued, opposing a lawsuit challenging the panel’s work as infringing on privacy rights. Since it only asked for publicly available data there is no risk, according to the filing. The Electronic Privacy Information Center sued July 3 to halt the information ...

