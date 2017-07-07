Quantcast

8th Circuit delivers win for employers in sandwich shop dispute

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Mike Mosedale July 7, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS – In an employment law decision sure to be hailed by management-side attorneys and their clients, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says the owner of 10 Twin Cities area Jimmy Johns sandwich shops acted within his rights when he sacked six employees and disciplined three others over a public relations campaign that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo