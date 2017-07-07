Quantcast

Big Brothers Big Sisters launches at Y in Central Md.

By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2017

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Chesapeake officially ceased operations July 1 and the Y in Central Maryland became the local affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. All 650 current mentor/mentee matches are continuing uninterrupted under the Y’s existing Youth Development umbrella and maintaining the same mission of providing children facing adversity with ...

